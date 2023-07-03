Eric Gutierrez is a new player Chivas de Guadalajara. El Rebaño Sagrado made official the hiring of the Mexican midfielder this Sunday, July 2, through their social networks.
The rojiblanco team shared a video in which Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Víctor Guzmán, Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán and other players can be seen passing the ball through different locations until the ball reaches the feet of the ‘ Guti’.
At the end of the recording, Erick Gutiérrez takes the ball in his hands with the shield of Chivas de Guadalajara behind him. “‘Guti’ welcome, reinforcement Opening 2023”, was the legend with which the Flock accompanied the presentation video.
According to the most recent reports, Chivas would have to shell out around 5.5 million euros to sign the PSV Eindhoven player. ‘Guti’ is the third reinforcement of the Flock for the Opening 2023, after the arrivals of Óscar Whalley and Ricardo Marín.
With the arrival of Gutiérrez, Chivas de Guadalajara will have one of the best averages in the entire Liga MX. It currently has elements such as ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, ‘Nene’ Beltrán, Fernando González, Alan Torres and Zahid Muñoz.
According to some reports, the rojiblanca board, at the request of Veljko Paunovic, would still be looking for one more midfielder for this tournament.
