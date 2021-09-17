The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara have had bad results in the Apertura 2021 tournament, which is why millions of fans of the Flock have shown their discomfort with the team and especially with the board, who have done nothing to improve the situation of the Chivas in any of its categories.
It must be remembered that the bad moment for Chivas is not only in the senior team, but also in the lower categories where, despite the fact that Amaury Vergara has highlighted the 70/30 project, heChivas’ basic forces have not had good results eitherNot to mention the subsidiary team Tapatío, a team that is in the last position of the general table in the Expansion League.
It is for this reason that within The board of directors of the Guadalajara institution decided to dismiss Alberto Coyote, a coach who had been in charge of the basic forces of the team for years and who, when Tapatío returned to the Expansion League, decided to have the coach in the subsidiary team, however, the negative results have taken his position away.
Thus the changes begin to occur in Chivas and many fans are excited that Vucetich can be the next, since in case of bad results they will also continue in the first team of the Flock, King Midas could have the same fate as Alberto Coyote.
