The two players will play in the Turkish Süper Lig
Hellas Verona F.C communicates that it has yielded to Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü – on loan until 30 June 2024 – the right to the sporting services of the defender Federico Ceccherini and of the attacker Kevin Lasagna.
Hellas Verona FC greets Federico and Kevin and wishes them the best in this new professional experience.
August 15, 2023 (change August 15, 2023 | 1:50 pm)
