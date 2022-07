There Virtus Entella announced the confirmation of the young talent for next season in its youth sector Christopher Cassano (class 2011), son of the former striker from Bari, Rome, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, Milan, Inter and Parma: Antonio.

STILL TOGETHER Christopher #Cassano also next season he will wear the Entella jersey Good luck Chri!#ForzaEntella #OneSoloSquadra pic.twitter.com/8sX0MyBOpM – Virtus Entella (@V_Entella) July 26, 2022