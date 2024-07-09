Changing sides

Resignation from Ferrari yesterdaytoday the confirmation of the arrival in Aston Martin. After the many market rumors that have developed in recent months, the new parable of the career of Enrico Cardile.

The engineer from Arezzo has in fact also been formally announced by Aston Martin with the new role of Chief Technical Officer. An important move for Lawrence Stroll’s team, which is also looking with interest at several technical figures currently present in Maranello. Ferrari and Aston Martin are also both in the running for the hiring of designer Adrian Newey, who will definitively leave Red Bull at the end of this year.

Aston Martin’s announcement

“Enrico Cardile will join the team in 2025 as F1 Chief Technical Officer, in a new role that further strengthens the Silverstone team’s senior technical group. Enrico brings a wealth of Formula 1 experience to Aston Martin Aramco. Previously, he was Technical Director, Chassis and Aerodynamics at Ferrari“, reads the note released by the Silverstone team.

Lawrence StrollExecutive Chairman of Aston Martin, said: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. We are looking to strengthen the technical leadership team ahead of the important regulatory changes in 2026 and I am excited that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.. Enrico shares my motivation to succeed in F1 and will have all the resources at his disposal to realise this ambition. Together with Andy Cowell, who will join in October as Group CEO, and our current leaders, we are creating a formidable team.”.

The team principal Mike Krack he added: “I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. Enrico brings almost 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will bring a fresh perspective to our technical strategy. This is a key appointment for the team ahead of the new 2026 regulations, an important step on our journey.“.

Finally the same Cardile he defined what is about to begin as a “personal and professional challenge“. “I can’t wait to join Aston Martin – he added – their ambition and desire are clear and the opportunity to be part of this journey is unique. I look forward to working with the team to bring this iconic brand to success.“.