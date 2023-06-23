This Thursday, June 22, the Mexican boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has confirmed that in September 2023 he will return to the ring to hold a new fight, still with a rival to be confirmed. It was through social networks where the man from Guadalajara made the official announcement of his next test of the year.

the champion of super middleweight in the 168 pounds He used his social networks to reveal that his fight is just around the corner. A video of just a few seconds showing the man from Guadalajara throwing some punches was enough to excite the fans. At the end of the clip you can see “September 2023“Without further details.

For now, Canelo Álvarez’s rival, as well as the details of the fight, are a mystery. It is expected that this will be revealed in a few more days, mainly the name of the rival that he has chosen for his traditional fight in September who, due to the date, would be fighting on September 16, although it is yet to be confirmed.

Not many days ago, there was talk that Canelo Álvarez had already agreed to a fight in Saudi Arabia, which the boxer later denied and assured that it is not in his plans for now to do so. So what fate can you have for this bout again

falls in the United States.

Among the possible rivals he could have is a rematch with Dmitry BivolJermall Charlo who emerged as a rumor in recent weeks, David Benavidez, a rival that has been requested by many fans, which would attract attention if it materializes. Until now they are the elements that are outlined to get into the ring with the Mexican.

the last fight of Saul Alvarez he had it on May 6 in Guadalajara where he beat John Ryder, in his first fight in Mexico after more than 12 years, which was not very demanding for him.