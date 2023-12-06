FC Bayern has officially announced its next signing for the 2024/25 season, it is the 22-year-old player Bryan Zaragoza, who currently plays for Granada.
The signing had been rumored for days, but it was not until this Wednesday that the Bavarian team made it official. Bryan Zaragoza signs his new contract with Bayern for 5 seasons, until 2029. The transfer has been closed for 15 million euros.
“Bryan Zaragoza is a powerful, very fast and extremely agile winger who can play on both wings. He is unpredictable, dangerous and very good one-on-one,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund enthused about the new signing.
The winger will not join the Bayern squad until next season, and will play the remainder of the current campaign at Granada but on loan.
Bryan Zaragoza has taken a leap in his performance this season, which has caught the attention of several clubs throughout Europe. Furthermore, thanks to his good performances, he was called up for the first time with the senior Spanish team, making his debut on October 12 against Scotland, in the match corresponding to the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.
The Spanish player debuted as a professional footballer in 2020 in the ranks of CP El Ejido, a club where he was on loan. In the 2021/22 season he returned to Granada and made his debut against the Nasrid team in November 2021.
Since then he has played a total of 51 games with Granada, between the First and Second Division, scoring 10 goals and distributing 3 assists. However, his start to the 2023/24 season has been brilliant and is what has led him to the ranks of Bayern Munich.
