Briela Cyrilwho belonged to the salsa orchestra are temptation, led by Paula Arias, is now the brand new voice of Corazón Serrano. The young singer went viral through a video in which she is shown singing the popular song “How a love is forgotten” with Lesly Águila. Her cumbia group has made it official through TikTok.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi reappears on TV and reveals why he suffered facial paralysis: “Everything came together”

Who is Briela Cirilo?

The young artist began her career when she was barely 9 years old. Such was her passion for her music that she decided to study it as a university degree and that has earned her to stand out in ‘The Voice Peru’ and later, being part of one of the emblematic salsa orchestras in Peru such as Son Tentación.

“He came at a highly anticipated moment because we needed that talent. The first casting we had with her was completely live.” said Paula Arias, pioneer of the salsa orchestra, about Briela Cirilo after adding her to her ranks.

YOU CAN SEE: Lesly Águila: what is the special meaning of the last tattoo of the vocalist of Corazón Serrano?

What did Daniela Darcourt say about Briela Cirilo after her participation in ‘La Voz Perú’?

Briela Cyril captivated the jury of ‘La Voz Perú’ in their blind audition, making the 4 coaches turn to look at her. Finally, the singer ended up betting on Noel Schajris, but Daniela Darcourt did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words to him.

“I have known Briela for many years and, as I have said millions of times, I am proud to see my friends grow, to see people who come out of a wonderful group, such as Son Tentación, which at the time also gave me the Opportunity to grow and shine.She is now with her own name to come to defend her wonderful and powerful voiceto leave that incredible lead and tell the entire country: I come to defend what I do”, said Darcourt very emotionally.

#Official #Briela #Cirilo #singer #Corazón #Serrano