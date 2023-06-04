Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

Bolognese sauce is a popular Italian classic. There is an official recipe for this – but this has now been changed for the first time in 40 years.

Munich – Food is taken very seriously in Italy. There is no fun in the preparation. A woman shared a pasta trick on social media and was torn apart for it. A theory by a university professor even sparked indignation in Italy. Because for people, food is much more than just food for survival. For the Italians it means Italian culture and tradition and is celebrated like a ritual in the country. Italian dishes are among the culinary favorites worldwide. You can already tell from certain characteristics whether you are sitting in a good Italian restaurant.

Given the love of Italians for food, it is not surprising that an “Accademia” was founded specifically for this purpose in 1953: the Accademia italiana della cucina (Italian Academy of Culinary Arts). It’s a government agency that says it’s dedicated to preserving Italy’s culinary heritage. Especially when it comes to the correct preparation of regional specialties, the Italians are very strict. Loud travelbook.de almost 3000 recipes of the original Italian dishes are listed there. Including the classic from Bologna – “Ragù alla bolognese”, as it is called in Italy.

The notarized Bolognese recipe has been on file with the Bologna Chamber of Commerce since 1982. Now it became like the Italian newspaper Il Corriere di Bologna reported, recently revised.

The original recipe for the classic “Ragù alla bolognese” was changed after 40 years (symbol image) © Sumners/ Imago

Traditional Bolognese sauce is adapted to today

This is the first update in over 40 years. “The kitchen has changed in 40 years and what was good then may no longer suit the tastes of today’s palates. That’s why we thought about revising the recipe for the ragù,” quotes the newspaper Roberto Ariani, secretary general of the Academy of Italian Cuisine.

But also the rare availability of the ingredient “cartella”, the beef diaphragm (crown meat) used to prepare the traditional ragout, has contributed to the adaptation of the recipe. “There are some things that will horrify traditionalists,” explains the Academy’s Cristina Bragaglia as she unveils the new recipe submitted to the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the bouillon cube stock (if it is of “excellent quality”), you can also use mixed ground beef from the supermarket. “We examined it and it corresponds to that used for ragù,” assures Bragaglia.

Revised recipe: These ingredients are not allowed in the Bolognese sauce

In the revised version, the following ingredients are explicitly forbidden:

Veal or pure pork

Smoked bacon

Garlic

Rosemary, parsley and other herbs

Brandy instead of wine

flour for thickening

Source: travelbook.de, businessinsider.de

The revised recipe is according to the Italian daily La Republica now notarized and deposited at the Chamber of Commerce of Bologna.

Pasta, pizza, polenta: what makes Italian cuisine so popular around the world View photo gallery

By the way: Unlike in Germany, the Bolognese sauce is never served with spaghetti, but traditionally with tagliatelle. Reason: “The ragù has to combine with the pasta. Spaghetti is completely unsuitable for this. The sauce would just slide off,” explains Giorgia Zabbini from the Bologna City Council when asked travel book. (Vivian Werg)