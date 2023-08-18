Junior de Barranquilla confirmed this Thursday the departure of Hernán Darío Gómez from the technical direction of the professional teamafter the elimination in the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup.

Junior lost in shots from the penalty spot against Cúcuta Deportivo, second division side, after losing 4-3 away and winning 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

That was the only victory that Gómez achieved this semester with Junior, who is now in 17th place in the League, with just three points in five appearances.

‘Bolillo’ led 17 league games, with a record of six wins, six draws and five losses. Junior’s attack under his command was one of the poorest in the League: he scored 13 goals and conceded the same amount.

Arturo Reyes: third stage at the helm of the club

In the same statement in which he confirmed the resignation of Gómez, Junior announced the return of Arturo Reyes to the technical direction of the club.Reyes, 54, will have his third spell at the helm of the professional squad. The most recent was calamitous. He delivered the team in last place in the League, after eight games in the first half of this year.

Since Junior won his last league title, in mid-2019, there have been seven coach changes: Julio Comesaña passed, twice; Amaranto Perea, Juan Cruz Real, Reyes (also twice) and Gómez.

Junior only has the League left to avoid going through 2024 without international participation in the club’s centenary year. On Saturday he will visit La Equidad en Techo.



He is the third coach to fall so far this semester, after the departure of Alberto Suárez (Envigado) and Mario García (Boyacá Chicó).

