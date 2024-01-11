It was always a pretty exclusive badge, like an //M on your car. In 2024, nothing will be left of it…

We recently had an article about the total sales of BMW last year, today we are going to take a closer look at the number of BMWs with an M that were sold. And perhaps it's no surprise, there are many. A lot.

BMW comes up with… a buzzing press release about the number of M's sold and there are quite a few. Are you ready? BMW M GmbH managed to sell a total of 202,530 cars. That's almost 555 per day, including Sundays.

That makes it official now; if you drive a BMW M, you are no longer exclusive. Every year, more than 200,000 people also drive such a car. Mainly in the US, that's where most M's were sold. Germany is second and the United Kingdom is third.

The best-selling model of BMW M GmbH is the i4 M50. The electric one indeed. And that's not the only electric M, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Sedan and the BMW i7 M70 xDrive were also launched in 2023. So that even more Emmetjes can be worn next year,

Unfortunately, the press release does not mention the numbers, but it will not be surprising how many i4 M50s have been sold. You see them quite often, so it must be true, don't you think?

And before we forget, BMW M also makes really nice cars such as the M2, M3 and M4. They also sell extremely well; according to BMW, the M3 is the best-selling sports car in the world. Again without mentioning numbers, but we believe them.

In short, if you want to stand out a bit, it is better to sit in a Dacia, as there are gradually fewer of them on the road than a BMW with an //M on it.

It will also save you a lot of money!

