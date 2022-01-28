The current BMW 8 Series has only been on the market since mid-2019 as a Coupé and Convertible, the Gran Coupé even followed a little later. Nevertheless, all three body variants are already getting a midlife facelift. As is often the case, it doesn’t look like much on the outside. In particular, the front bumper has been completely redesigned, while the rear diffuser is now available in dark gray. The M Sport package is now standard on all versions.

For those who are not a fan of the extravagant BMW kidneys on the 4-Series or the iX, for example, there is good news: the 8 Series retains its delicate snout, but BMW has found another way to draw attention to it: the the contours of the grille (the slats of which now have a U-profile) can be illuminated. Of course, this also includes a small light show while locking or unlocking the doors. ‘Iconic Glow’ is the name that the Bavarian marketing people have come up with for it.

Greater infotainment

Furthermore, the facelift is limited on the outside to new rims and body colors, while the eight-cylinder versions receive the M exterior mirrors from the M8 as standard. As an option, the 8 Series Coupé, Convertible or Gran Coupé can be ordered with classic BMW Motorsport badges to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M. These replace the usual BMW logos on the hood, trunk lid and wheel hubs and refer to the original BMW M logo first used on racing cars in 1973.

No revolution inside either. All versions now receive a leather-rimmed M sports steering wheel, an M roof headliner and M pedals as standard, as well as the multifunction seats that were previously only standard on the eight-cylinder versions. In addition, the central touch screen of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional grows slightly (from 10.25 to 12.3 inches).

333 to 530 hp

In addition to the super sporty M8, both the Coupé and the Cabrio and the Gran Coupé are available as 840i (with a three-litre six-cylinder with 333 hp), 850i (4.4 eight-cylinder with 530 hp) and 840d (six-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel). with mild hybrid technology, 340 hp), with the 840i being the only one that can be ordered with rear-wheel drive or optionally with four-wheel drive. The 850i and 840d have xDrive as standard.

Prices for the facelifted BMW 8 Series are not yet known.