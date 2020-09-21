The official number of 21 million Bitcoin will never be reached. Individual analysts suspect that the stock is already falling. With the last halving in May 2020, Bitcoin rose to become the hardest money in the world alongside gold. One uses a measure that is known from the raw material sector, the stock-to-flow ratio (STF). From Gerd Weger

This sets the current stock (stock) in relation to the annual new addition (flow). The lower the amount that is added each year, the lower the inflation rate of the good. The gold has an STF ratio of 62, the Bitcoin of 56. When the next Halving in 2024, the hardness of the Bitcoin will rise to over 100 and thus be almost twice as high as that of the gold. Bitcoin would then be by far the hardest money in the world.

It is well known that Bitcoin – in contrast to gold and other scarce assets – also has an absolute limit. More than 21 million pieces can never exist due to the unchangeable program code. The last newly generated bitcoins will be around the year 2140. Bitcoin thus counteracts the global quantitative easing of the central banks with quantitative hardening and thus offers a real alternative to inflated fiat currencies such as euros or dollars. It is often overlooked that the 21 million pieces are an absolute upper limit, but in reality should not even come close to being reached. Because it overlooks the fact that many Bitcoins are lost forever and will therefore no longer be available.

In the past, it has occasionally happened that miners have given an invalid address for their Bitcoin reward. The bitcoins for the miner’s reward were then generated, but because of the invalid address, nobody can spend them. Most bitcoins are lost because users have lost access to their private keys and do not have a backup of these keys. Then the bitcoins stored on these addresses will no longer be available.

To what extent the Bitcoin inventory actually available on the market deviates from the theoretically available one can only be estimated. Often 20 to 25 percent of losses were mentioned here, so that the total number actually available on the market would be around 16 million pieces.

Cane Island analyst Timothy Peterson, an investment firm specializing in alternative investments, goes even further. After the third halving, around 900 Bitcoin are produced every day. At the same time, he said, 1500 Bitcoin would be lost every day. If this is the case, the Bitcoin supply would not grow, but already shrink. Accordingly, there would never be more than 14 million Bitcoins in the future. On the other hand, portals such as Coinmarketcap are already reporting the current amount in circulation as almost 18.5 million pieces. Peterson sees the main sources of loss