Bagnaia, the offending sentence (and taken out of context)

“There are no longer those 6-7 tenths between official and satellite bikes“. Open up heaven: the words of Francis Bagnaia have provoked a series of decomposed reactions, as if the world champion were complaining of having competition within his own home. In reality, “Pecco” was simply explaining the reasons why in MotoGP we are seeing more and more group races and therefore more and more accidents between riders. Above all abroad, thanks also to the (mischievous?) complicity of MotoGP, however, a completely misleading message has passed.

Bagnaia, who should be responsible like everyone else for his words and not for the interpretations that are given, returned to the subject to clarify his statements (to anyone who needs it). And he certainly didn’t hide his frustration, because even when the theme is the – very important – one of safety, polemical embroideries arrive.

Bagnaia’s words

“What has been posted is out of context due to the interpretation given by some people. I was asked to talk about safety and the reasons for the increase in accidents and I just tried to make an analogy, saying this hasn’t happened before“, these are his words to Autosport. “I think years ago there was less contact because there was a big difference between the top riders and the others, now everything is much more compact and this causes more crashes, because we are all much more at the limit“.

The vent

“I arrived in MotoGP with a satellite team. How can I suggest creating a gap between these and the factory bikes?“, he continued. “After Le Mans, I disconnected for three days, without a phone, and when I reconnected I saw the controversy that had arisen with Hervé Poncharal, amplified by the MotoGP website itself. At no point did I make comments to create controversy. Indeed, the issue of security is very serious. Unfortunately some prefer to seek controversy rather than talk about who wins or the good battles on the track, lately there’s been too much talk about things that aren’t my responsibility. From now on I will only talk about this sportwhich is what I know best, and I’ll leave the rest to others: I’m tired of having to justify every word which is taken out of context to open a controversy“.