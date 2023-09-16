The news had already been in the air for a few days, but now it’s official: Fabio Grosso is the new coach of Lyon. After having brought Frosinone back to Serie A (who replaced him with Di Francesco) and having rejected an offer from Sampdoria in Serie B (where Pirlo then arrived), the former Inter and Juventus player returns to the French club, where he had played between 2007 and 2009.

Having beaten off competition from Gattuso, Grosso will attend Sunday evening’s match against Le Havre. For the occasion the team will be led by Vulliez, Brechet and Sonny Anderson. Laurent Blanc had previously been sacked.