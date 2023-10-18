The first woman of the McLaren Academy

A few days after the promotion of Gabriel Bortoleto in McLaren Junior Programmethe same Academy of the Woking team has promoted another new entry: for the first time in the history of the British team, the latter included a woman. This is the young Filipina Bianca Bustamante, participant in the F1 Academy championship. In addition to this announcement, the 18-year-old will continue her activity in 2024 in the same 100% female championship representing McLaren and its new partner Cisco (also made official today), this time at the wheel of the team ART Grand Prix.

Bustamante’s career

Winner of several Asian karting championships, in which she began participating at the age of 5, Bustamante continued her career with single-seaters not only in the F1 Academy (in which she had also taken part when the championship was known as the W Series ), but also in other series such as the Formula 4 of the United Arab Emirates and the Italian one, as well as the USF Juniors. McLaren’s choice was based not only on the talent of the promising Filipina, but also on the results obtained this year in the F1 Academy, among which stand out two victories and two more podiums.

Welcome to the family, @RacerBia! 🧡 We’re proud to announce Bianca Bustamante has joined our Driver Development program! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/O3ZjM2q2eg — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 18, 2023

The emotion of arriving at McLaren

In this way, Bustamante thus becomes part of McLaren Driver Development, whose main task is to support young talents towards the prominent categories in which the British team is involved, such as Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E In doing so, he will reach colleagues like the aforementioned Bortoletobeyond Ryo Hirakawa, Pato O’Ward and Ugo Ugochukwu: “This is a very special moment in my career – he has declared – signing with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is ​​beyond anything I could have ever imagined growing up karting in the Philippines. I still struggle to see my name next to McLaren’s without getting emotional, because the history and heritage linked to this team truly leaves me speechless. I am very grateful for this opportunity, because I believe I now have the best possible development structure around me to take the next step forward in my career, and for that I am very grateful. 2023 has been all about improving my speed, which I have demonstrated in several races this year, but in 2024 my aim is to establish consistency and improve my mental strength in order to secure the title in the next F1 season Academy. For the moment, my goal is to finish the F1 Academy season in Austin on a strong note, but we will get to work straight away for the 2024 season. I have never been so motivated in my life! A big thank you goes to Susie Wolff and the F1 Academy team for fighting so hard for us girls and for giving us this opportunity to be the best. Further thanks go to Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, Emanuele Pirro, Sebastian Philippe, my sponsors and all my supporters for believing in me and making all this possible. I am full of gratitude and promise to give my best”.

Pirro’s ‘welcome’

To these comments are added those of Emanuele PirroDirector of McLaren Driver Development: “I am delighted to have Bianca join our driver development program – commented – it’s a promising young talent he has a brilliant work ethic and is aligned with our team values. I look forward to working with Bianca as she develops as a driver. We are also thrilled that she will represent the team in the F1 Academy series and look forward to seeing her racing in Papaya in 2024.”