The renewal of Bezzecchi is official

In the days following the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix, with the official passage of Johann Zarco to Honda in 2024, rumors arose about the possible transfer of Marco Bezzecchi from the Mooney VR46 team to Pramac, precisely to replace the Frenchman in the saddle to an official Ducati. Indiscretions that were accentuated with the recent statements of #72, who had announced that he had made a definitive decision on his future. A choice that was punctually communicated today a few days before the Catalan Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi will remain in the Mooney VR46 team also in 2024. A contract renewal that was made official by the Valentino Rossi-owned team through social media and the official website, and which will link the current third-place finisher in this year’s championship to the team for the fifth consecutive season. The 24-year-old had in fact joined the team in 2020 in Moto2, continuing his growth uninterruptedly with the move to the premier class last year, with convincing performances that earned him the title of Rookie of the Year.

A ‘natural choice’

These are the first words of the Rimini native of the agreement reached: “I am really happy to be able to confirm that in 2024 I will be on track with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team – he has declared – this team has been crucial for my career, not just sporting, up to now and still in the future. I arrived here in 2020, in Moto2, we then landed together in 2022 in MotoGP and this year we had great satisfactions. Continuing to grow in this working group, with the support of Ducati, is the most natural choice for me. 2024 brings with it many expectations, but for now I want to focus on this season. We are currently fighting for the World podium, we have the team title open with Luca and I am sure that everyone in the team will give their all, even more than they have done so far, to achieve these objectives. Thanks to Vale, Uccio, Pablo, the VR46 Riders Academy and all those who made this possible. Remaining in the Vale team is a great stimulus for me as well as a pride“.

Salucci’s satisfaction and Morbidelli’s scenario

Comments that have been added to those of Alessio SalucciTeam Director of the ‘Doctor’ team: “I cannot hide the satisfaction of having signed this agreement with Marco – He admitted – not only because he represents a bet won within a long growth path in our team from Moto2, but for the entire work group and also for all our partners, whom we thank for their support, and the fans who follow us. It was essential to be able to continue another year and I have to thank all those who collaborate with the management of the team, Vale and Pablo for the collective work that has led us to achieve this goal. I’m happy because I know how much value Marco has to be able to stay here in our family. As a team, together with Ducati, we will give him all the resources and commitment available to continue working with the same serenity and team spirit that has allowed us to achieve extraordinary goals this season”. With this officiality, it becomes highly probable that of Franco Morbidelli’s move from Yamaha to Pramac for next year.