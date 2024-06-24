The dominoes continue

Another square of that intricate mosaic that is the is completed MotoGP 2025 rider market. This time it was this time that guaranteed a stable future at least for the next two seasons Marco Bezzecchi, third in the 2023 World Championship but protagonist of a difficult season this year astride the Ducati GP23 in the VR46 team. ‘Bez’ thus decided to try a new challenge, away from Valentino Rossi’s family team and outside the Ducati world, accepting Aprilia’s intriguing proposal. For him a c has arrivedmulti-year contract (probably two years) and the trust of a team that wants to focus heavily on the Italian motorcycle-rider duo.

Bezzecchi will thus join the Spaniard Jorge Martin in the official team, taken from the Pramac team. An important coup scored by Massimo Rivola and the Noale company, which forms a pair of talents of absolute value who will have the task of putting a spoke in the wheels of the red dream team which next year will be made up of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

Rivola’s welcome

“We welcome one of the best Italian talentswho has demonstrated his worth since his debut in the minor categories and, especially last year in MotoGP, with excellent performances and victories even in the breakaway. We can’t wait to embrace the Bez in Noale too; the combination of Italian motorcycle and Italian rider is very fascinating, but even more so is the pair of riders that will form with Jorge. We are really satisfied with our line up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi represented our first choice for age, talent, grit and determination and with them we can write a new and important page of Aprilia Racing”, Rivola himself declared on the sidelines of the announcement.