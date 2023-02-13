When the movie was announced FlashRumors suggested that Michael Keaton would reprise the role of Batman for this production. Fortunately, this information eventually came true. While the first teaser for the film gave us a glimpse of this, it wasn’t until yesterday’s official trailer that we saw this version of the Dark Knight in action. Now, the official posters of Flash they give more emphasis to this character.

A few moments ago, the official accounts of Warner Bros. and DC shared three brand new posters of Flash. Here we can see one focused on the main character, another on Supergirl, and one more with a focus on Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Although Keaton will not be the only Batman in this film, since Ben Affleck will also have the opportunity to say goodbye to this character, the 1989 version of Batman is the one that will have the greatest emphasis this time and, as seen on the internet in the last hours fans are happy with this decision.

We remind you that Flash will be released on June 15, 2023. On related topics, you can watch the official trailer for this movie here.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t believe it but the trailer for Flash It looks great. In an instant, all the reports about how good this movie actually is sound credible. This is a feeling that no other DCEU movie achieved, and it’s a shame that one of the latest is able to make this possible.

Via: Warner Bros.