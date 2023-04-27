beast ‘fit’

The news was considered little more than a formality, but given the period the World Championship is experiencing in general and the top two-wheeler class in particular, with constant forfeits linked to more or less serious physical problems of the riders, the arrival of the official has reassured everyone in a definitive way: Enea Bastianini has in fact been declared ‘fit to race’ by the doctors who follow the MotoGP and will therefore be able to get back on the saddle to complete – hopefully – his first full weekend as a Ducati rider.

The Misano test

The Italian centaur had already taken to the track at the beginning of this week, driving a PanigaleV4S for about ten laps on the Misano circuit. Under the watchful eye of test driver Michele Pirro and team manager Davide Tardozzi, the ‘Beast’ had perceived good sensations, thus deciding, together with the team, to take part in the transfer to Jerez. Today, finally, the definitive ok has arrived.

The engagement in the official team

Bastianini represents the valuable piece of the Ducati winter market. The 2020 Moto2 world champion, who finished third last year in the championship, was promoted by the Gresini customer team to the official team, being placed by the Borgo Panigale management alongside the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

The injury on the debut in ross

For now though Bastianini’s season has hardly started. In fact, the rider from Rimini was knocked down during the first Sprint of the season by his brand mate Luca Marini, recovering from a painful fracture of the right scapula which kept him off the track in Argentina and Austin. But starting tomorrow, the official Ducati team will finally be able to count on both of its axes to challenge all the rest of the competition.