The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, and the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, announced this Wednesday the granting of the license for the remodeling of the Camp Nou by the City Council Government Commission. Barça announces that the remodeling works of the Camp Nou, epicenter of the Espai Barça, will begin this June, but the matter is tricky. Then, the Barça club clarifies that “the work will be concentrated in the first and second tiers, in the technological field, in the surroundings of the Stadium, and in the exterior urbanization”. That is, there will be no works as such that prevent people from going to the stadium to watch the games.

The activity of Barça’s first team in the coming seasons will be distributed as follows: in the 2022-23 season, the Camp Nou will maintain 100% capacity; in 23-24, Barça will play at the Lluís Companys; in the 2024-25 academic year, return to the Stadium with a capacity of 50%. Theoretically, the works will be completed in the 2025-26 academic year. Barça admits that “it has been decided to impose a principle of prudence, minimize risks and protect income for next season, but with the minimum possible impact on the work schedule. For this reason it has been decided to foresee the demolition of the third tier for the summer of 2023which will allow time to be gained in the face of the current price uncertainty, and guarantee practically total capacity of the Camp Nou next season”. The club explains that the immediate demolition “implied having to play the competitions of the 2022-23 season with a reduction 50 percent of the capacity.

With the change of calendar, the demolition of that third tier will coincide with the transfer of the activity from the Camp Nou to the Lluís Companys de Montjuïc Stadium. Barça clarified that the transfer to Montjuïc is not yet closed, by the way: “The club and the City Council are working on the conditions for this transfer.”