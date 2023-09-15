You always return to where you had a good time. Tell that to Mario Balotelli, who chose to play again in Turkey after a complicated year lived in Sion, Switzerland, which ended with the termination of his contract after 6 goals in 19 games. The former AC Milan and Inter striker chose to return to Adana Demirspor, where he scored 19 goals in the 2021-22 season.

Something has changed compared to two years ago. Vincenzo Montella is no longer on the bench, but Patrick Kluivert, former Dutch striker for Barcelona, ​​Ajax and Milan. In the squad, however, there is room for Luis Nani, United’s old Portuguese winger who also played for Lazio, and the former AC Milan player Mbaye Niang, who flew to Turkey after a year in Bordeaux. In the squad there is always Younès Belhanda, Supermario’s former teammate. The captain is Benjamin Stambouli, French champion with Montpellier in 2012 (together with Giroud). Balotelli has signed for one season. In August 2024 he will turn 34. The last time he set foot in Turkey he scored double figures. Now he’s ready to do it again.