Atlético Nacional announced this Wednesday its new coach Efraín Juárez, who arrived in Colombia to sign a contract with the Verdolaga team. The coach will have his first experience in Colombian Professional Football and will be presented this Thursday.

“After a professional and rigorous process, where we evaluated multiple candidates, being faithful to our promise of making institutional decisions, using the same criteria with which we formed our professional team and thinking about the well-being and long-term of our institution, we want to announce that we have chosen the new Technical Director of the men’s professional team, Efraín Juárez Valdéz,” says the club’s official statement.

