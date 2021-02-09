Atletico-Chelsea cannot be played in the Wanda Metropolitano or in Spanish territory after the Council of Ministers extended until March 2 the restrictions on flights from the United Kingdom. In Spain, only passenger ships that are occupied by Spanish or Andorran citizens, as well as residents of both countries, may land or disembark. The match is scheduled for February 23

Atlético met with UEFA yesterday to discuss the possible setting for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea. Atlético’s intention to play for the Wanda Metropolitano has become impossible.



AS advanced yesterday that in the event that it is not possible to play at Wanda, Diego Pablo Simeone prefers to play the game at the National Stadium in Bucharest because it brings him the best memories of the Europa League final that he won against Athletic Club de Bilbao in 2012. The other option is for it to be played at the Genoa Stadium, the Luigi Ferraris. The positive of this option lies in the proximity.

Ferando Fariza, director of the social area of ​​Atlético de Madrid, is in charge of carrying out the steps to find a stadium to the liking of the sports area to play outside of Spain.

Real Sociedad is in the same trance as Atlético, which was due to play on February 18 against Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32 match in Anoeta. The clash will probably take place in Turin.

