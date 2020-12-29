Did a police officer want to plan his corona rule violation long in hand? Apparently he intended to invent an insert. To celebrate New Year’s Eve.

is said to have announced an invented mission around to bypass. He was probably planning one multi-day trip about the turn of the year.

Berlin – The police investigated against an officer Berlin. The man had obviously come up with a cheeky plan to counter the existing Corona rules to violate.

The police officer is to be used for several days in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have invented, said the police on Monday evening. Under the guise of the imaginary mission, he planned to travel around the turn of the year.

Coronavirus: Police officer announces fictitious operation – To circumvent the ban on accommodation?

He has even announced the police operation. He probably wanted to bypass “the ban on accommodation in the current SARS-CoV2 regulation” at the turn of the year, explains the authority. A disciplinary investigation had been initiated. It also includes checking whether there are any other colleagues in the curious Corona plot could have been involved.

Since December 27th The unchanged ones apply again in Germany Corona rules of hard lockdown. Family visits were only allowed over the Christmas holidays. New Year’s Eve is no exception here. Hotels and accommodation establishments are not allowed to accept tourists during this time. Business trips are allowed, however.

Corona rules on New Year’s Eve: the police can impose harsh penalties – New Year’s no exception

Disregarding the corona rules on New Year’s Eve can be really expensive. The police are currently preparing carefully for the turn of the year. In the New Years Eve the officials expect numerous violations. Controls are intended to curb the party mood.

In Bavaria, the police officers are also arguing about that Coronavirus with the Free State. You feel left alone, says the union. Because one Corona infection on duty is still not considered an accident at work. The police officers often have to be in close contact with objectors, especially in order to enforce the hygiene rules. (mb)