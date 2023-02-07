Hosting a World Cup is a historic event for any country, as it was, for example, for Russia, South Africa or Qatar itself. That is what Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay are looking for. Today, in an act held at the property that the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) owns in Ezeiza, they formalized the candidacy to organize the most important tournament in the world of soccer. in the year 2030. This World Cup is going to be very special for FIFA as it will be celebrating the first 100 years of the World Cups.
Various authorities from the 4 countries were present at the presentation of the candidacy, including Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, president of the AFA, Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, and Matias Lammens, who is the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Argentina, among many other managers.
After the images about the presentation, a press conference was held with the protagonists who left different titles about it. As for the president of the AFA, he commented that “we must show the world that we can achieve the dream of all of South America. All the federations of the continent are in this commitment.” This affirms that not only the 4 countries seek to host but all the teams of CONMEBOL want to receive the World Cup.
“History and passion will give us the possibility of hosting the 2030 World Cup”
– Claudio Tapia
On the other hand, Alejandro Dominguez was much more direct and blunt with the message, addressing FIFA directly, saying: “We are convinced and FIFA has the obligation to honor the memory of those who made the first World Cup. Those men made football possible today. let’s have the exposure we have. If they were here today they would be surprised.”
While the Argentine politician about the real possibility of hosting an event of such magnitude assured that although investments will have to be made, “it is an opportunity for regional integration, all that investment remains as part of the legacy. They are events with a very high impact They create jobs, so it’s a huge opportunity.”
In addition, it was assured that the official presentation will be made shortly before the highest soccer entity that will have all the stadiums selected as venues and all the logistics regarding the organization of the event.
The final decision by FIFA will come during the year 2024 and an entire continent will be waiting for this election.
#OFFICIAL #Argentina #Uruguay #Chile #Paraguay #launched #candidacy #World #Cup
Leave a Reply