Apple is canceling a decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people familiar with the matter, abandoning one of the most ambitious projects in the company's history. Bloomberg reports it.

The Cupertino giant communicated this within the group, surprising the nearly 2,000 employees working on the project, the people told Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified. The decision was shared by operations director Jeff Williams and Kevin Lynch, vice president in charge of the initiative.