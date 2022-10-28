The climb of the very young Italian talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli towards the top categories of motoring continues, step by step. The 16-year-old driver from Bologna, supported by Mercedes in his sporting growth path, has in fact made his move to Formula Regional for the 2023 season. Antonelli won the titles this year, winning the German and Italian Formula 4 with the Prema team. The team based in Grisignano di Zocco, in the province of Vicenza, will also accompany Kimi in the next adventure, confirming a combination that has worked perfectly for the moment.

“We were really impressed with how Kimi adapted to the cars and the results obtained in his first full season in Formula 4. – he has declared Rene Rosinteam director – so we are obviously eager to see its development in the future. However, the road to Formula 1 is not easy and we have seen this in the last two years. We feel we need to avoid raising expectations too much to allow Kimi to work smoothly and without too much pressure. I am sure that, with our help and with the support of Mercedes, he will quickly become a contender “.

“I am happy to move to this new series – the comment of Antonelli himself – the experience in the Formula Regional by Alpine European Championship will be completely new, with a car to get to know from scratch, but I can’t wait to get started. There is a lot of work to do to better prepare for next year and line up on the starting grid and I will do my best to be up to the task “.