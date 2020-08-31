Getafe has made the arrival of Ante Palaversa official, which became known at the end of last week. The delay has caused the player to be aware of the international transfer. It will be presented this Tuesday after the training of the Bordalás team. It arrives on loan for this campaign without a purchase option by the Manchester City, club to which it belongs for two years. Last season he played it, also on loan at the Ostend of Belgium.

Palaversa is a defensive midfielder trained in Hajduk Split and international in all the lower categories of his selection. Dexterous and dynamic, he has good hitting and frequently reaches offensive positions. He is the creative footballer that the club was looking for to give more quality to the midfield in creation and a good competition for Maksimovic and Arambarri, the two undisputed last year for Bordalás. Three young midfielders with enormous projection. City paid more than five million euros for his signing and does not want to part with it. They trust that it can become the natural substitute for Fernando.

With the Croatian, Getafe has already closed four signings. Enes Unal, which is the only one that arrives in property for five seasons, Cucho Hernandez, Poveda and himself Palaversa. These last three have signed on loan for a season without a purchase option. There should still be several moves in the template.