Finally Ansu Fati has left FC Barcelona. The Catalan team has made official the transfer of the Spanish player to Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of this season.
The agreement between the clubs does not include a purchase option, so the Spanish player will return to the Barça discipline at the end of the season.
Ansu Fati had been reluctant to leave Barcelona, but after the first three days of the League the player was not satisfied with his role within the team and he has won how Lamin Yamal overtook him in Xavi’s order of preference.
Thus, Ansu Fati agreed to go out in search of those minutes that he currently does not have and his final destination has been Brighton. The Spanish soccer player has already been introduced to his new club, and as was announced in the previous hours, he will wear the number 20 shirt in this new stage of his career.
“This is a great agreement for all of us. I am sure that Ansu will help us reach a new goal and we can help him return to the level he deserves,” said the coach of the English team Roberto De Zerbi,
Ansu Fati made his debut on August 25, 2019 with the FC Barcelona first team and his appearance was one of the best in memory. However, injuries have been a drag on his short sports career and he has not been able to recover his best version after the injury.
In these four years wearing the azulgrana shirt, the Spanish winger has played a total of 4,417 minutes spread over 112 games in all competitions (League, Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup). In those games, Ansu has managed to score 29 goals and has distributed a total of 8 assists.
As for his record. Ansu has won three titles with FC Barcelona (Copa de Rey, Supercopa de España and Liga) and one more title with the Spanish team, the UEFA Nations League).
