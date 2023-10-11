Napoli have communicated the extent of the midfielder’s injury
Napoli have made Frank’s condition official Anguissa injured against Fiorentina: “Anguissa, who was injured during the match against Fiorentina, underwent tests which highlighted a low-grade injury to his left hamstring. The Italian midfielder performed therapies”. Therefore, the player has started the rehabilitation process and details on recovery times are awaited.
