RB Leipzig has made Angeliño’s continuity official with a tweet: “We’re wanting ahead to at the least yet another season with you, Angel!” As AS introduced on Monday, the Spanish aspect will keep on the German membership. The Spanish participant will proceed at Leipzig on mortgage within the 20/21 season after which will stay in property till 2025.

Nagelsmann the continuity of the Spanish participant is assured and covers the left again place. Angelino, 23 years previous, has greater than complied with the variable scheme of the German coach leaving good performances in Europe as within the Champions League quarter-final match in opposition to him Atlético de Madrid.

The Spanish footballer arrived at Leipzig within the winter market of the 19/20 season from the Manchester Metropolis. With the staff of power drinks he performed 18 video games by which he scored a purpose and gave 5 assists. After his good efficiency, he aroused the curiosity of Barcelona who noticed him as a participant to debate the place with Jordi Alba. Nevertheless, the winger will proceed his profession within the Bundesliga.