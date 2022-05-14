Following the Miami Grand Prix, and the simultaneous growth of the popularity of the Circus in Formula 1 in the United States, the rumors concerning a possible entry of the Andretti team they are increasing more and more, to the point that such an operation could actually materialize in the future. However, while a question mark remains fixed in the top category, the latter is not present at all in Formula E, where the stars and stripes reality is not only already active, but has also started the Berlin E-Prix weekend with an important novelty for the next season.

As reported by the same team, a new agreement has been signed with Porschewhich will provide its own engines to the team from season 9 of the world championship reserved for electric single-seaters: “Our Formula E journey started with Season 1 and we are very proud to now look forward to the next generation of the sport – has explained Michael AndrettiPresident and CEO of the US company of the same name – the Andretti FE has the ambition to win and, with the support of Porsche, we have full confidence in our performance and growth. The agreement is an important step for our future and for our commitment to sport, partners and fans. This collaboration was natural, and we can’t wait to start a new chapter in 2023 ″.

Enthusiasm and desire to create a winning combination also for Thomas LaudenbachVice President of Porsche Motorsport, who added further considerations coming from the historic house of Stuttgart, with which there was also a significant historical alliance: “For us it is important to support a team of customers who demonstrate our same passion and professionalism in Formula E – explained the German manager – Porsche and Andretti are united by a long traditionstarted when Mario and Michael they debuted at Le Mans with a Porsche 956 in 1983. We are delighted that this tradition continues in Formula E as well, and we hope our partnership will have the same success ”.