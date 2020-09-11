André Silva will stick with Eintracht Frankfurt in the long run! The SGE signed the attacker firmly from AC Milan and offered him with a contract till 2023.
Final summer season, Milan and the SGE agreed to swap Ante Rebic and André Silva on mortgage for 2 years. However the Hessians are so glad with the Portuguese, who scored a complete of 16 aggressive sport objectives for the Hessians in his first 12 months, that after the primary 12 months they nail their heads and tie Silva firmly to themselves.
“We have now seen up to now few months what sort of efficiency André is. It was not for nothing that he was the second finest striker within the Bundesliga after the restart. He’s a younger and versatile attacker who, at 24 years outdated, nonetheless has growth potential,” enthused sports activities director Fredi Bobic. “We’re satisfied that we are able to take him to a good greater stage right here in Frankfurt and are happy that now we have tied a powerful striker to us till summer season 2023.”
It isn’t but recognized how excessive the switch payment will probably be for Silva. No definitive choice has but been made relating to Rebic’s persona both – however the Italians lately made it clear that they too want to maintain the loaner. After the Silva deal there could possibly be motion within the matter.
