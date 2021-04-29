After it was confirmed that Among us will be available on consoles Xbox, it was only necessary that the popular game of InnerSloth will reach the systems Sony.

To everyone’s surprise and joy, this Thursday it was finally confirmed that the hoax multiplayer title will be released soon both in Playstation 4 like in Playstation 5.

Via social media, InnerSloth shared a trailer to celebrate the future release of Among us on the consoles of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The game on PS4 and PS5 will include a special surprise. Although it will maintain the crossplay service, so you can play against Switch, PC, Xbox and even mobile users.

Among Us will have a look inspired by Ratchet & Clank

The game of InnerSloth won an unexpected hit last year. With the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, many people used this game to entertain themselves with friends and family that they could not see in person.

Thus, Among us It became the most played title in the world for a moment and the developers took the opportunity to create more content that captivated fans.

Now, with the eventual release of the game in PlayStation, InnerSloth he had to do something special. This is reflected in the special edition look for Sony consoles, which is inspired by the series. Ratchet & Clank.

🌟 AMONG US – COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟 get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board !!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer tell your friends but more importantly .. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU – Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

Now you can dress with the ears of Ratchet and lead to Clank as your pet, while trying to fool the rest of the crew. This is exclusive to PS4 and PS5, so it makes us wonder if we will eventually see more types of crossovers with other video game franchises on some other console.

