Israel Reyes, without a doubt, has been one of the most outstanding players in Puebla in the last year. Under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón, the young defender showed progress and became a vital piece for the La Franja team. His good performances attracted the interest of the most powerful teams in the MX League, but América was the one that made the best offer to get his services.
Although his signing with the Eagles was an open secret, the club had not made the operation official yet. This Thursday, December 1, through their social networks, the azulcrema team finally announced the hiring of the promising 22-year-old player.
Through its various digital platforms, América welcomed the footballer who can be played interchangeably as a central defender or containment.
Las Águilas also shared an image of their new signing doing physical work in the gym. According to the most recent reports, Reyes would sign a four-year contract with the Coapa institution.
Reyes was one of America’s priorities in the summer market, but Puebla refused to let one of its great figures out before the 2022 Opening. However, rumors continued to link the center-back with the capital team.
The footballer from Autlán de Navarro, Jalisco, was the protagonist of a great controversy after the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022. After a historic win by the Águilas against Puebla, the central defender stated that it would be a great honor to play for the Azulcremas.
