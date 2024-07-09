He America from Cali It is another of the teams of the Colombian Professional Football that continues to move in silence, while all the spotlights of attention are taken by the Colombia selection in the Copa America.

According to the criteria of

After the surprising signing of the defender Eder Alvarez Balanta, The Escarlata club confirmed the signing of the star that the board headed by president Marcela Gómez wanted so much.

Scarlet celebration. Photo:Dimayor Share

Vergara returns to America

Through their social networks, America from Cali made the official presentation of Duvan Vergara, the longing of all American fans who never forgot the winger’s feints on the wings.

The 27-year-old attacker arrived on Monday at Cali And after his arrival he said about his connection to the club: “It has been a while, we will have time to talk. We need to sit down and organize some things, which has not been easy, we hope that everything works out and we can be with all of them again, which is what is important.” And he left a phrase that was key in the negotiation: “It is not about money, it is about heart.”

On the night of this July 8th, America from Cali He gave the news with a message that excites the fans who dream that the team led by the Coach Jorge ‘El Polilla’ Da Silva be champion in the second half of the year.

“Welcome Duván Vergara 11. And let the whole world know: my heart is SCARLET!” the club said.

Happiness in Cali

I fell more and more in love with a crazy, really crazy fan base that never stopped supporting me.

Duvan Vergara He seemed very happy in the official video of his presentation: “I fell more and more in love with a crazy, really crazy crowd that never stopped supporting me.”

And he added: “One feeling, one dream is to be champion again. I never really left, I was always here. I want to see those red stands again and that support in all the cities and all over the world. How can I not have fun with a stadium full of people always singing? Let the whole world know, my heart is scarlet.”

The Colombian winger returns to the country after his time in Mexico and after having offers to play in Europe. However, Vergara downplayed the economic issue of playing for the team he loves.

Vergara arrived at the Wick in 2019, and in his first stage he played 69 games in 2 years. The attacker scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in the bichampionship that the America from Cali.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS