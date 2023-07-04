After much bickering, the novel came to an end: Julian Quinones is a new player America club. Through their social networks, the Eagles announced the arrival of the Colombian striker in Coapa. “Welcome to the Nest, we are America and Quiñones Águila“, the azulcrema team published in one of their messages.
In other posts, América showed a video in which Quiñones receives the club’s jersey and another in which you can see the former goalscorer of the Atlas signing your contract and posing with Santiago Baños, sports president of Las Águilas.
The 26-year-old striker, originally from Magüí, Colombia, arrives at América after having played 83 games, scored 36 goals, given 16 assists and won two Liga MX titles with Los Zorros.
Quiñones has not yet offered his first statements as an América player, although he has already changed the photos of his social networks; he now wears the cream-blue jersey.
This weekend the striker received a tribute at the Jalisco Stadium for his great performance as an Atlas player. Quiñones received the applause of the red and black fans prior to the start of the duel between the Zorros and Cruz Azul on matchday 1 of the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
The former Tigres y Lobos BUAP player arrives at Coapa with high expectations and a lot of pressure. Quiñones, who can perform as a center forward and winger on both flanks, will reinforce the Americanista attack and will compete for a position with elements of the stature of Henry Martín, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Leonardo Suárez and Brian Rodríguez.
#Official #América #announces #Julián #Quiñones #bomb #reinforcement #Opening
