Alpine reconfirms its ambitious goal in the Endurance World Championship by revealing its future Hypercars at Le Manson June 9th. In addition to competing in the LMP2 category this year, the French marque is developing the Hypercar (LMDh), which will be deployed in the top Endurance category starting next year.

For the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alpine will unveil its new racing prototype as a world premiere, which will compete against the most important manufacturers starting in 2024. The Endurance, which is entering a new era and is more than ever the object of competition, it will be an indispensable playground for Alpine, which has already shown that it is capable of achieving the most prestigious title there is: victory on the 24 Hours Circuit.

Alpine will also celebrate the centenary of the legendary race with the launch of an iconic limited series to pay homage to the legendary endurance race that marked its history. The transalpine house will also exhibit the show car of the future A290_β electric sports city car, recently unveiled, as well as the Alpenglow concept car, inside the Village Hydrogène.

The show car heralds Alpine’s future electric sports city car, whose series production is scheduled for 2024. The matte white color refers to the powdery snow of the Alps, the sporty characteristics give the impression that it is in constant motion, the luminous signature with the four Xs is inspired by the world of rallying. With the beta version of the A290, Alpine reopens the road to a new way of experiencing the sports car in everyday life and turns towards the electric one symbolized by the Dream Garage made up of three electric vehicles. The appointment is therefore set for next 9 June at 11.30 to attend the Press Conference at the Alpine Paddock Center.