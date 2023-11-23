Space for young people

In the days following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2023 world championship, the Formula 1 teams will remain in the United Arab Emirates for the post-season testingin a program that also includes the Young Driver Test for the day of Tuesday 28 November. In this context, the teams, by regulation, will have young talents and rookies take to the track, with the most concrete example coming from the recent press release from Ferrari, which will field Robert Schwartzman.

The choice of AlphaTauri

Another official announcement came fromAlphaTauriwhich promoted the Japanese for the occasion Ayumu Iwasa. The 22-year-old is already present at Yas Marina, where he will try to complete the difficult mission of recovering the general classification in the championship of Formula 2, which sees him in 3rd place. Member of Red Bull Junior Team from 2021as well as being included in the project Honda DreamIwasa will participate in the entire day on Tuesday alongside Ricciardo and compatriot Tsunoda, with the Australian carrying out tests during the morning and then handing over to his teammate in the afternoon.

we are pleased to announce that Red Bull Junior driver @ayumuiwasa_cars will get behind the wheel of the AT04 alongside Yuki and Daniel for a full day of testing following the #AbuDhabiGP 💪 find out more 👇 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 23, 2023

The experiences

Winner of three races this season in the F2 championship, Iwasa will return to his homeland in 2024 to take part in the prestigious championship of Super Formula. Engaged in the European or international categories from 2020 to today, the Japanese boasts a title victory French F4 in 2021as well as promotion to the F1 cadet category with the DAMS team after a 12th place in Formula 3 in 2021, where he achieved a success at the Hungaroring.