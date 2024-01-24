Presentation on February 8th

The official announcement has arrived: the Red Bull satellite team will no longer be called AlphaTauri, but the former Ferrari Laurent Mekies will be the team principal of the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team.

“It's fantastic to unveil the new identity and welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the Formula 1 team's history – he has declared Peter BayerCEO of the new Visa Cash App RB team – Faenza is entering a new era of its racing commitment, remaining true to our roots as a hotbed of talent, but now with an even greater focus on competing for the most prestigious finishes up for grabs in F1. We have great ambitions for the team, led by myself and Team Principal Laurent Mekies, and having future-focused partners like Visa and Cash App alongside us on this journey is extremely exciting.”

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Visa and Red Bull – the words of Catherine FerdonHead of Brand of Cash App – the RB team at Visa Cash App and Cash App are dedicated to connecting people and communities, and there is no greater unifier than sports. As Formula One continues to grow in the United States, this sponsorship allows us to deepen our relationship with Formula One fans and strengthen Cash App's commitment to supporting and growing the F1 fan culture in the United States , while offering more value to our customers. We have a history of nurturing emerging talent and look forward to sponsoring a team known for developing incredible up-and-coming drivers.”

“This is an innovative partnership and a great opportunity for the Visa brand to engage one of the fastest growing sports communities on the planet – he has declared Frank Cooper IIIChief Marketing Officer of Visa – This alliance resonates strongly with Visa's vision of inspiring individuals to 'make it' by striving to take small steps to improve every day, during every race or event.”