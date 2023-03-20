Podium returned

Fernando Alonso can celebrate his 100th career podium in F1. In the chaotic finale of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the Asturian of the Aston Martin had been deprived of the lowest step of the podium because, according to the race directors, he had not correctly observed the penalty that had been inflicted on him at the start of the race, for a incorrect positioning on the grid. During the pit stop, carried out under the Safety Car regime, Alonso’s car had been touched – while he was serving the five-second penalty that had been inflicted on him – by the man positioned with the stand behind the single-seater, with the task to raise it to allow the tire change. This behavior was initially considered irregular, because it fell within the definition of “working on the single-seater”, an activity obviously prohibited during a penalty. However, Aston Martin exercised their review right and this was surprisingly welcomed by the international federation.

The reasons that save Alonso

The fundamental question, however, is obviously: how was it possible to ‘acquit’ Alonso and accept Aston’s right to review? Because of a quibble that the Silverstone team was very good at finding. In fact, Aston Martin was able to demonstrate that there was no clear agreement between the teams and the FIA ​​that touching the car with the jack was considered effective work on it. This had been the founding element of the explanation document published by the federation several hours after the end of the race to justify the 10-second penalty imposed on the double world champion after the checkered flag. In the official document released by the FIA ​​to explain the cancellation of Alonso’s penalty, it was also underlined how Aston Martin has brought concrete evidence: “in support of the review petition – we read – the stewards were shown the minutes of the last SAC meeting and video evidence of 7 different cases where cars were touched by the jack while serving a penalty similar to that imposed on car 14 without being penalised”.

