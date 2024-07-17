Perhaps many do not have it on their radar, but in the next few weeks it will be released in theaters. Alien: Romulusa new film in the franchise that will bring back the famous beings from outer space that have a rather peculiar tendency to kill human beings. This would be a new attempt to return the relevance that was had with The Eighth Passengerand at least up to this point, things are progressing decently, or at least that’s what the trailers say.

While waiting for the final verdict, it seems that many movie theater chains are already preparing to sell the promotional items, and this time they are showing a head of the famous character, which has the peculiarity of a hole to add the famous snacks of these movie theaters. Through a video, you can see how it looks, and surely fans will want to buy it instantly.

You can see it here:

A new ‘ALIEN: ROMULUS’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/d1Qj0jJE24 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2024

Here is the description of the film:

Alien: Romulus is the next installment of the iconic sci-fi horror franchise “Alien.” Directed by Fede Álvarez, known for his work on “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe,” this film is a project of 20th Century Studios. The plot centers on a group of young people on a distant world who face the dreaded Xenomorphs, the terrifying aliens from the series. This focus on a group of young people, rather than established characters, suggests a fresh and chilling narrative that follows the essence of the first Alien installments. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, among others. While specific details about their characters have yet to be revealed, the combination of emerging talent promises an intense and dynamic performance.

Remember that the film hits theaters next August 15th.

Author’s note: With the number of films so high, I now wonder how much it will cost. We’ll see if they show it in Cinépolis when it finally hits theaters.