All that was missing was the signature

In the days leading up to the Dutch Grand Prix, the latest rumours on the MotoGP rider market had focused on the possible renewal of Alex Marquez with the Gresini teamto the point that only the signature was missing to make the agreement between the Spanish rider and the Faenza team founded by Fausto Gresini official.

Together until 2026

Now, on the first day of July and after the Assen race, the long-awaited news has finally been announced: while his brother Marc will leave the team at the end of the year to continue in MotoGP with the official Ducati, Alex will continue with Gresini until 2026with a biennial renewal: “Continue in Gresini it was my main goal – explained the 28-year-old from Cervera – since I landed in this reality my goal has been to consistently get close to the best, and it’s something I haven’t achieved yet. The start of the season wasn’t as we hoped, but the team is strong and I know where we can get to. So simply thank Nadia for the trust and I’m sure we’ll repay you soon with some celebratory pineapple pizza”.

The reference is to Nadia Padovaniowner and Team Principal of the team founded by her husband in 1997: “Alex is our protégé – he added – since he arrived two years ago the harmony between him and the team was immediately incredible and consolidated race after race. We know what his potential is, he has already demonstrated it and he just needs continuity. Renewing with him was an obvious move on our part. because we are aware of his value on and off the track. The results will come this year too, I am absolutely sure of it”.