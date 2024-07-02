by VALERIO BARRETTA

Espargaró-Honda, the official announcement is here

Alexis Spargaro will be a test driver for Honda in the 2025 season. The gold wing manufacturer confirmed this a few minutes ago, making a great move for the development of the RC213V, the bike that needs most to grow on the MotoGP grid.

The press release

This is the press release from Honda.

As we reported, Espargaró wanted a different experience from Aprilia and would have gladly moved: the Catalan, moreover, has always had good words for the Japanese manufacturer, for which he rode at the beginning of his career, from 2004 to 2006 between 125 and 250.

In his career, Espargaró has won three races, all in MotoGP and always with Aprilia: the first time came only in the 2022 Argentine Grand Prix, followed in 2023 by those of Silverstone and Montmeló.