‘divided’ siblings

The family Espargarò is experiencing two completely different moments on the eve of German Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend on the Sachsenring circuit: on the one hand, in fact, the medical checks have further extended Pol’s recovery times, with the KTM GasGas team rider who has not yet been deemed fit to take to the track for an official event. In this way, despite the hopes of a return initially foreseen already at Mugello, the ordeal that has tormented the Spaniard since the beginning of the year continues, when he was the protagonist of a very bad crash in the first round of Portimao, where he suffered several fractures and bruises in various parts of the body.

The OK of the doctors to Aleix

On the other hand, however, his brother Aleix will be present in Germany, who passed the medical tests successfully despite the severe pain suffered in his right heel last week at Mugello. The Aprilia rider, right on the Toscana track, had fallen off his bicycle while he was riding the circuit, so much so that he went to the medical center of the German circuit still on crutches and with an orthopedic boot. Contrary to general expectations, however, the medical team gave the ‘green light’ to number 41 to participate regularly in the event, despite the MRI having indicated a double fracture at the heel.

Medical Info 📋 After his medical check at Sachsenring medical centre, #MotoGP rider #41 @AleixEspargaro is declared fit #GermanGP 🇩🇪 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 15, 2023

Here comes the official

The official account communicated the good news Twitter from the MotoGPwho confirmed the positive outcome of the medical checks despite the severe pains accused by the Spaniard in the last race at Mugello, when he finished eighth in the Sprint race and sixth in the Sunday GP, thus conquering the points zone not without suffering also and above all from physical nature.