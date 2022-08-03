In these days of surprise announcements, sudden withdrawals and divorces, Formula 1 finds a pinch of stability: Alex Albon stay with the Williams and disconnects from Red Bull, which had ‘loaned’ him to the Grove team for this season while still maintaining ties with the Thai driver. The agreement between Albon and Williams will last for many years and was announced by the same team in these minutes.

🚨 Announcement 🇹🇭 Our number 23 stays for 2023 and beyond!@Alex_Albon commits his future, signing a multi-year contract 👊#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/MJ4aMXoFZj – Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 3, 2022

These are the pilot’s words: “It is really exciting to stay with Williams for 2023 and I can’t wait to see what we can do as a team for the rest of this season and next year. The team is pushing hard to progress and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our knowledge together“.

Jost Understood, team principal Williams added: “Alex is an amazing driver and a valued member of Williams, so we are thrilled to be able to confirm that we will be working with him for the long term. Alex brings with him a great mix of skills and in-depth knowledge that will help the team be more successful in the future. He is a seasoned driver, he will provide us with a stable base to continue improving in this new era of Formula 1“.