Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Official: Alberto Gamero renewed his contract with Millonarios, for how long?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
Official: Alberto Gamero renewed his contract with Millonarios, for how long?

Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero

The club made the announcement on its social networks this Wednesday.

The romance of Alberto Gamero’s renewal with Millonarios ended this Wednesday: the club announced this Wednesday the extension of the Samarium coach’s contract.

Gamero arrived at the club as coach in December 2019, from Deportes Tolima, and during his time at Millonarios he achieved a Colombia Cup title (2022) and a League title (2023-I, defeating Atlético Nacional in the final.

On their social networks, Millonarios published a video in which they announced that Gamero will remain linked to Millonarios until 2026.

News in development.

