Official: Alberto Gamero renewed his contract with Millonarios, for how long?

Alberto Gamero
The club made the announcement on its social networks this Wednesday.
The romance of Alberto Gamero’s renewal with Millonarios ended this Wednesday: the club announced this Wednesday the extension of the Samarium coach’s contract.
Gamero arrived at the club as coach in December 2019, from Deportes Tolima, and during his time at Millonarios he achieved a Colombia Cup title (2022) and a League title (2023-I, defeating Atlético Nacional in the final.
On their social networks, Millonarios published a video in which they announced that Gamero will remain linked to Millonarios until 2026.
News in development.
