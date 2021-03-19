Aerolineas Argentinas this year will have a deficit of 44,796 million pesos, equivalent to $ 466 million, at the current exchange rate. This was reported by the Government this Friday, through a resolution of the Ministry of Economy, with the signature of Martin Guzman.

Thus, in 12 years, since its nationalization, Aerolineas will have asked the State for subsidies for more than $ 7.1 billion. The flag line, which last year absorbed the also state-owned Austral, adds to today 11,868 employees and expects to end the year with a slight reduction in its staff, with 11,592 people.

In fact, this Friday’s resolution replicates the numbers that the president of Airlines, Pablo Ceriani, sent to Congress six months ago, in September of last year, to be included in the Budget 2021 law.

These are numbers that hardly “fit” with the reality of today’s Airlines. For example, the resolution that Guzmán published this Friday establishes that the airline will have income from 121,000 million pesos, little more than $ 1.3 billion. A figure that has more to do with what Aerolineas activity was before the pandemic.

Within the company, its spokespersons admit that this level of billing it is not being fulfilled and they do not expect it to be fulfilled in the remainder of the year. The reason? A context of few flights and a low occupancy rate by plane. Within the commercial aviation activity, there is a consensus that an aircraft only begins to pay all the expenses of its own flight when it obtains an occupancy of 80% or more of its seats. Today most of the world’s airlines, and Aerolineas is no exception, They are flying far below of that ratio.

Even so, within Aerolineas they assured that the lower expected turnover it will not mean an increase in the deficit. “By flying less, the operating red will decrease in the same proportion, so that the final account would continue to be in the same line as what was published this Friday in the Official Gazette, “added the spokesmen.

By comparison, the expected losses for this year mean a certain relief, compared to $ 630 million which the Treasury transferred to the company in 2020. Last year, the planes remained on the ground for six months, until they flew again from October, with a limited flight grid.

The text of the Ministry of Economy, in accordance with the numbers from September of last year, establishes the following numbers: Income: is expected at $ 127,318 million, equivalent to US $ 1,326 million, at the (official) exchange rate of this Friday.

Operating expenses: $ 161,054 million or US $ 1,677 million. The operating result, in this way, shows a loss of $ 33,735 million, or US $ 351 million. But in article 3 of the resolution, the costs of “structure” are added to the “operating” expenses, which amount to a total of 172,315 million pesos, or 1,794 million dollars.

This account is the one that results in a “dissaving” of $ 44,996 million which, slightly cushioned by financial results, shows a final deficit of $ 44,796 million, equivalent (at this Friday’s exchange rate) to $ 466 million.

Aerolineas was nationalized in July 2008. It was when the Spanish group Marsans informed the Executive Power that they did not have enough money to pay the salaries of that month to those who were then 8,500 employees. For a year, the company was managed by who until then had been mayor of La Plata and later would be Minister of Justice: Julio Alak, who should report to Cristina Kirchner’s Secretary of Transportation, Ricardo Jaime, and your Minister of Planning, Julio De Vido.

As of July 2009 there was a drastic change of helm: a very young and hitherto unknown Mariano Recalde was appointed president of the company, while his friend from high school, Axel Kicillof, was in charge of the financial area, and from there he went to Ministry of Economy. Recalde continued as president of Aerolineas until he had to leave office, in December 2015. Today he is a national senator for the Federal Capital, but his influence within the commercial aviation policy remains in force: Ceriani, the current president of Aerolineas, it was his number two between 2013 and 2015.

During Cristina Kirchner’s administration, the State paid the two airlines the equivalent of 4.756 million dollarss, according to the 2018 Airline Balance. Treasury contributions were attenuated in the first three years of the macrismo (they fell from an average of US $ 600 million per year to less than US $ 300 million), but made a jump in 2019, when the succession of devaluations impacted income of the company and the red was US $ 580 million. In total, the subsidies to Aerolineas in the four years of Macri’s administration were US $ 1,302 million.

In his first year in office, Ceriani had estimated shortly before the pandemic that Aerolineas would need subsidies of $ 700 million. The final deficit ended up at US $ 630 million, offset by lower operating expenses (the planes remained on the ground for six months). With the resolution signed this Friday by Guzmán, the estimates for the 12 years of “re-statized” Airlines show a fiscal cost that exceeds US $ 7.1 billion.