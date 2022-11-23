Competing teams from Mercedes will no longer have to worry that a former member of the Brackley-based team, Shaila Ann Rao, you hold a senior position (general secretary) within the FIA. After six months, in fact, Shaila-Ann Rao she will be removed from her position within the Federation at the end of 2022. This was confirmed by the International Automobile Federation itself through an official note published on the website in which the President Mohammaed Ben Sulayem thanked Shaila-Ann Rao for her work: “On behalf of all members of the FIA, I would like to thank Shaila-Ann for her valuable contribution in his role as interim Secretary General for Motor Sport during an important transition phase for the organization. In particular, Shaila-Ann has provided me with great support regarding Formula 1, always acting with professionalism and integrity.”the words of Sulayem. “Shaila-Ann Rao has returned to the FIA ​​to assist the new presidential team during their transition period as Acting Secretary General for Motor Sport. Shaila-Ann has managed this transition period successfully, providing invaluable support and assistance to the FIA ​​President and the organization during this period which is coming to an end. Shaila-Ann will therefore leave the FIA ​​at the end of the Formula 1 season. The FIA ​​would like to thank Shaila-Ann for her support during this period.”, reads the press release of the Federation. Shaila-Ann Rao was the one who telephoned Christian Horner an hour after Max Verstappen’s world title win at Suzuka to confirm to the Red Bull team principal that his squad had missed its budget cap in 2021. Shaila-Ann Rao is also considered a key figure in the process that led to the 039 anti-porpoising technical directive.





